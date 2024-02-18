Top Government officials led by the Minister of Federal Capital

Territory, Nyesom Wike have assured that the economic challenges in the country would soon be over.

They addressed the state of the nation at a thanksgiving service for

Senator Barinada Mpigi in Rivers State.

It was a convergence of serving and past senators, members of the House of Representatives, ministers, former governors, federal and state government officials in Koroma community of Tai Local Government Area.

But topping the list of is the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The event gave them a chance to address the economic hardship caused by rising market prices.

On politics, the FCT Minister described the attendance as a testament to his control of the political structure of Rivers State.

While the President of the Senate added voice to the clamor for a

Governor of Ogoni extraction.

The dignitaries all joined the Senator Representing Rivers South-East

Senatorial District, Barinada Mpigi, to thank God for a successful

election.