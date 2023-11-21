Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state is asking wealthy Nigerians to reach out to the less privileged in the wake of current economic situation.

He made the call in Ilorin while flagging off the presentation of two hundred and fifty million naira to some individuals and communities.

The money was provided by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Ambassador Abdulfatai Gambari.

The Governor acknowledged that the economic decisions of the Federal government have impacted on Nigerians but assured them that they would smile at the end of the day.

On his part, Ambassador Abdulfatai Gambari appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the president as his economic decisions will soon pay off.