Misinformation and disinformation are said to be hampering developmental journalism and efforts being made to overcome security challenges in the northern part of the country.

Advertisement

That’s why a northern group being led by a popular Hausa singer, Dauda Rarara, is leading a revolutionary role.

In changing the perception to promote good governance and sustainable development and security using social media.

This is a gathering of over one thousand social media influencers drawn from the 34 local governments of Katsina State.

Advertisement

They are gathered to assess the way news is being reported on social media platforms and how the new media can promote security, developmental journalism, unity, and economic prosperity in the North.

The organizers are of the view that social media, unlike before, can project issues of security and also assist the government in setting its agenda while maintaining its relevance in the larger society.

This collaboration between this group and the social media influencers is also expected to provide new windows of opportunity for youths to partake in the project of making Nigeria a better place to live.

Advertisement

They also believe engaging social media influencers in addressing insecurity and developmental issues in the north will provide better employment opportunities for the youth.

The organisers say they are determined to replicate similar meetings with influencers from other parts of the country in their crusade to change the mindset of the youths