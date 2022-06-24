Customs engages Katsina communities on new trade guidelines

The Assistant comptroller of customs zone B Uba Garba has returned to the jibia border in Katsina to interact with people and supervise the conduct of officers and men at the border post.

This is in line with the new guidelines clarifying the federal government’s policies over the recent border reopening.

Despite the reopening of the border, the federal government is dedicated to keeping a tight check on its operations to ensure that conditions do not deteriorate.

The meeting with customs officers is intended to remind operatives of their assigned obligations of safeguarding the nation’s economic and territorial integrity in the eyes of the world.

The Assistant Comptroller General urged members of the public to always seek information from the security agencies before engaging in any trans-border trade.

The customs official also said that scanners would be reinstalled at the Jibia frontier as soon as possible.

While thanking the communities for their hospitality, the ACG also encouraged them to always confront matters of wrongdoing with maturity in order for proper investigations to be conducted.

The team is also scheduled to visit the kwangwalam border post for similar activity.