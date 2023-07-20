The Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has embarked on a critical duty tour by convoy patrol to assess and address the prevailing security challenges in some parts of Plateau State.

The IGP made a significant stop at the Akwanga Area Command and Divisional Headquarters as part of his tour on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

This location is significant because it served as the IGP’s first posting after his commission as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) into the Nigeria Police Force several years ago.

During the duty tour to Plateau State, the IGP met with the Plateau State Governor, His Excellency Caleb Muftwang, at the State House, where they extensively discussed the state’s security situation, assessing its intricacies and discussing strategic solutions.

Following the meeting, the IGP convened a meeting with the Plateau Stakeholders Forum at the Police Officers Mess in Jos, providing an opportunity for comprehensive deliberations and collaboration among key stakeholders to address the region’s current security challenges and foster long-term peace and stability.

The IGP proceeded to Mangu Local Government Area of the state, the epicenter of the immediate security challenge, where he actively engaged with the local population and police officers on the ground to confirm information gleaned about the circumstance. The engagement served as a forum for open discussion and gave the IGP the opportunity to analyze the situation, gather insightful information, and reaffirm the Police’s commitment to tackling the security issues that the residents of Mangu face and reestablishing peace and order in the region.

The Inspector-General of Police, emphasised the need for improved preventive deployments, effective intelligence gathering, and community engagements to proactively address the security concerns in Mangu.

While reiterating the NPF’s commitment to protect lives and property and restore peace and harmony in the area, the IGP emphasized the NPF’s resolve to deploy necessary resources, strengthen preventive measures, and implement proactive strategies to address security concerns in Plateau State and other regions across the country.

Ag. IGP Kayode Egbetokun has charged the good people of Plateau state to refrain from attaching religious or ethnic colorations to criminals who commit heinous killings and crimes in the state, as a criminal remains a criminal regardless of his religion or ethnicity, and such colorations could cause more harm to our peaceful coexistence and national unity.