Conflict between the PDP’s acting chairman Inuwa Bakari’s followers and those of the party’s ousted state chairman Abubakar Bawa has been averted in Taraba thanks to the state police authorities.

The supporters of the embattled state chairman staged a peaceful protest against his removal by the state High Court calling for the removal of Mr. Inuwa as the acting party Chairman.

But this did not go down well with supporters of Mr. Inuwa.

The recent sacking of the People’s Democratic Party state chairman in Taraba Abubakar Bawa is generating heat among the party supporters.

Advertisement

The political supporters of the embattled chairman have staged a protest over his removal by the state high court.

A group under the umbrella of PDP youth group barricaded the party secretariat calling on the party supporters to unite and work for the overall interest of the party.

The protest nearly led to confrontation between the supporters of the acting party Chairman Inuwa Bakari and the embattled party chairman before police dispersed them.

It is expected that the leadership of the PDP in state will use its internal mechanism to resolve the crisis rocking the party before the party goes to the rerun election of the state house of assembly slated for October.