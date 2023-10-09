A Lagos High Court will on Monday (today) deliver judgment in the case of a police officer, Drambi Vandi, charged with shooting dead a Lagos-based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, last Christmas day.Justice ibironke Harrison sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square gave the judgment date on July 13 after the adoption of final written addresses by counsel in the case.

Mr vandi was arraigned on Jan. 16 2023 on a count charge of murder but he pleaded not guilty.

The court granted accelerated hearing on the case.

The lagos State Government alleged that the defendant shot Mrs Raheem in the chest on Dec. 25, 2022, at Ajah Roundabout, on Lekki- Expressway, Lagos State.

The crime contravenes Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Prosecution team led by the former attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, called a total of 11 witnesses including eight police officers.

The prosecution closed its case on Feb. 25.

On Feb. 28, the defendant through his counsel, Mr Gbenro Gbadamosi, filed an application, praying the court to quash the charge against him.

On April 3, the court, however, dismissed the no-case submission.

Justice Harrison held that prosecution established sufficient oral and documentary evidence linking the defendant to the alleged crime, which required explanation from him.

On May 31, the defendant gave evidence and closed his case.

His counsel had told the court that the defendant was the sole defence witness.