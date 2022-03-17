Alleged money laundering: Court to deliver judgment on fmr Air Chief Mohammed Umar

A Federal High Court in Abuja is set to deliver judgment on a one count charge of money laundering filed against a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Mohammed Umar, retired

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had accused him of diverting over N4.8 billion from the Nigerian Air Force’s account ”within 24 months” and using the funds to buy personal property in choice areas.

The trial judge, Nnamdi Dimgba, in his ruling on the no-case submission filed by the defendant, had dismissed 6 out of the 7 count and ordered him to open his defence in respect of the 1 remaining charge.

The judge ruled that the retired Air Marshal had a case to answer concerning the transfer of N66 million from the official bank accounts of the NAF in Stanbic IBTC bank to the bank account of a solicitor used to renovate the private residence of the defendant.