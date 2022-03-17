Breaking: Court acquits fmr Chief of Air Staff, Mohammed Umar of N66m fraud

The Federal High Court in Abuja, has discharged and acquitted a former Chief of Air Staff, Mohammed Umar, of diverting N66 million from the account of the Nigerian Air Force.

The retired Air Marshal, was charged on a one count of money laundering involving N66 million allegedly cornered from the account of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) during his time as the Chief of Air Force between 2010 and 2012.

Delivering judgement on the case, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, held that there was nothing in the evidence of the prosecution linking Mr. Umar instructing the transfer of the said funds for the renovation of his private property in Abuja.

Justice Dimgba said it would be dangerous to speculate on a wild assumption that Mr. Umar must be aware of every financial transaction from the Nigeria Air Force bank account.

Ruling on the propriety of the evidence led by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in February 2021, the judge dismissed six out of the seven charges initially filed against Mr. Umar by the anti-graft agency.

However, the judge ordered the former chief of Air staff to refund the sum of N57 million to the Nigeria Air Force within seven working days.

The said funds was the actual amount used in refurbishing Mr Umar’s private property at Asokoro area of Abuja.