Parents, Students protest kidnap of four Kwara students

Some higher institution students and parents on Thursday staged a protest to the Kwara state government house, Ilorin over the abduction of four undergraduates along the Kaduna-Suleja federal highway, Kaduna state.

The four students were said to be returning to Kwara state from Jigawa after the Academic Staff Union of Universities extended its industrial action.

They were abducted along with other passengers in a bus along the Kaduna-Suleja federal highway.

The kidnappers were said to have requested for twenty million naira ransom on each of the students.

One of the parents of the kidnapped students confirmed this to journalists in Ilorin.