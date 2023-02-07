The federal high court sitting in Abuja has discharged and acquitted Jide Omokore, chairman of Atlantic Energy drilling concept Nigeria limited of fraud, money laundering and conspiracy allegations.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba held that the EFCC failed to prove that Mr Omokore and his company falsely represented themselves as having the required technical and financial competence to carry out the SAA’s in Atlantic 5.

Section 1 of the advance fee fraud act, there must be essential ingredients of pretence.

The EFCC can not choose what to believe, the federal government had seen the capacity of Mr Omokore concerning the various contracts that were successful.

What the party has is a continuation of the “sweet honeymoon “ which started a long time ago.

Mr Omokore and his company have executed various agreements in various SAAs that of Atlantic 5 was no different

Debts are a key part of cooperate dealings, the EFCC failed to prove that Mr Omokore and his companies lacked the financial resources to carry out the contract.

There is no evidence to show that Mr Omokore had any intention of committing fraud or inducing the NNPC or NPDC.

The act of Mr Omokere lifting and selling crude oil was carried out under lawful sanctions