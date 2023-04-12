The most crucial challenge currently facing global, according to President Muhammadu Buhari, is the dissemination of accurate knowledge about the Islamic world.

He praised the Saudi Arabian government for deploying its test technological tools in presenting the core of Islam, its lofty purposes, and qualitative teachings.

Speaking on Wednesday in Medina after an extensive tour of the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization in the city as part of his engagement in the Holy City, President Buhari said the Muslim community needs a futuristic system, bringing knowledge and education in a new system that will make for a good understanding of the very features of the religion.

The President said: “It is necessary to have a better understanding of the religion, away from its misconstrued teachings and perceptions as a way to achieving global peace, harmony and progress.”

He praised the Saudi authorities for their efforts to take the world to the established roots of Islamic civilization, adding however that a more concerted international effort is needed.

According to him, the Museum “seeks to preserve and present Islam in its true and pure image, and in its noble and elevated teachings, and that it is a message of mercy, love, justice, peace, and moderation, through cultural exhibitions and museums where the beauty of buildings and the majesty of meanings are combined.

“It also seeks to provide a comprehensive cultural overview of the Prophet, his noble manners, great morals, and flexible teachings, in a distinct scientific and research-based approach, using the latest technologies, and the most advanced and creative presentation tools.”