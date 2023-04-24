Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has commended the media, civil society and security agents for there proactive responses during the controversial rerun election

He admits the roles they played actually saved Adamawa State from unending crises.

This is the first stakeholders meeting to be held by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri after his party’s victory at the last Saturday governorship supplementary poll.

The meeting is taking place few hour president elected Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated him for his election victory.

Governor Fintiri is appreciating stakeholders for their immense contributions to his victory, pledging to continue working with them to deepen democracy in the country.

He said since been elected and given certificate of return by INEC, his administration’s priority is to develop the state.

He said whichever way votes had gone, he remains the governor for all.

He urged the Stakeholders and the citizenry to put hands on deck to build the state a that the unborn generation will be proud of.

He uses the forum to instruct the immediate formation of a committee for his second term inauguration on May 29, 2023.

The committee will be co-chaired by Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Malam Bashiru Ahmad and Director General of the PDP Campaign Council, Barrister Auwal Tukur.

The Director General PDP Campaign Council and other speakers thank stakeholders for their support through the election period.

Although the election is over, the state may take time to heal due to the crisis that broke out during the collation process

Meanwhile, President Muhamadu Buhari has approved the suspension of the controversial state REC who had earlier announced Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the winner of the polls

President-elect Tinubu returns home, says “I’m ready for the task ahead”

President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu returned to the country on Monday evening after about a month trip to Paris, France.

He was received by a mammoth crowd of enthusiastic associates and supporters who thronged the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja where his plane touched down.

The President-elect was in company with his wife, Senator Remi Tinubu, and son, Seyi Tinubu.

Among those at the airport to receive him were Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as well as Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Abubakar Sani-Bello (Niger), former Borno State Governor Ali Modu Sheriff.

Also at the airport were former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, APC Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Deputy National Chairman, South, Barrister Emma Enekwu, and National Woman Leader, Dr. Betta Edu.

There were also Senators Barau Jibril, Adeola Olamilekan Yahyi, Opeyemi Bamidele, Dayo Adeyeye, Sabi Abdullahi and Adelere Oriolowo as well as Secretary of the recently-dissolved Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. James Faleke, Hon. Babajimi Benson and Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Director of media and publicity in the dissolved Presidential Campaign Council.

Speaking to the tumultuous crowd who followed him home, the President-elect said: “I’m happy to be back. I have rested, I’m refreshed and I’m ready for the task ahead.

“Forget about what the rumour mill may have told you. I’m strong, very strong.”

Asked about about his plans for the country, he said he had been consulting and planning with a view to putting together a strong team so he could hit the ground running once he assumes office on May 29.

The President-elect left the country on March 21 for Paris on a vacation after a hectic campaign and election season.

