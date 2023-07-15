Ahead of November 11 governorship election in Imo State, the New Partnership for Africa’s Development, NEPAD has charged the media and civil society groups to step up campaigns for violent-free exercise.

Speaking at a workshop in Owerri, the National Coordinator, NEPAD Gloria Akobundu said it’s only violent-free election that will encourage good governance.

Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States will on November elect their new governors in an off season election.

To ensure a free, fair and credible polls, the New partnership for African Development NEPAD is here to create awareness on a peaceful poll

The Coordinator of NEPAD, Gloria Akobundu who is represented here, says peaceful election remains vital for good governance and Development.

For Governor Hope Uzodimma who is also represented by his Deputy, is calling on politicians to play Politics according to the rules.

The Governor urges the law enforcement agents and the electoral umpire to ensure strict compliance to electoral laws.

As the preparation towards the poll gears up, security operatives must collaborate in its efforts to stem the tide of insecurity, contain the threats posed by non-state actors and desperate politicians.