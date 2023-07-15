In line with the International Sustainability Standards Board to promote transparency and accountability in financial information, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN in partnership with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and financial reporting council of Nigeria held a roundtable meeting in Lagos on the Role of Accounting Profession in Developing Capacity to implement the ISSB sustainability reporting.

It is the only African country selected in the launch of new sustainability standards FRSS1 and IFRSS2 FRC standards developed by the international sustainability Standards Board.

This is in a bid to empower investors to make better investment decisions and encourage corporations to adopt sustainability at the core of their

financial reporting.

At a round table discussion checking the ISS business reporting standards through effective collaboration is key to skill development.

Advertisement

For the financial reporting Council of Nigeria, implementation of sustainability reporting can only be achieved through effective partnership with professional bodies like ICAN and ACCA.

International financial reporting standards are used across 140 countries designed to bring consistency to accounting language practices and

statements to help businesses and investors make educated financial analysis and decisions.