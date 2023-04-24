The Federal Road Safety Corps has raised alarm over the rising incidents of road crashes in the country leading to several deaths.

In Rivers State, one of the strategies adopted by the corps to reduce the statistics is the sensitization of commercial truck drivers.

The Federal Road Safety Corps is seeking collaboration with the National Association of Road Transport Owners to achieve the desired behavioral change in commercial drivers.

The corps blames most accidents in the last one month on overloading, driver fatigue, driving while intoxicated and poor vehicle maintenance.

Avoiding these practices, they say may not guarantee safety at all times, but it would reduce the risk of fatalities and injuries if accidents occur.

The association for its part says it has been difficult to enforce safety standards for unregistered fleet operators.

These haulage trucks play a critical role in keeping the economy running because they are used to transport large quantities of goods worth millions of naira across state lines.

But sadly they have been involved in a significant number of fatal accidents on the nation’s highways.

And so the FRSC has taken the same message to this park in Eleme Local

Government Area.

The FRSC intends to set up a new task force to check dangerous driving on the highways, but before then, it hopes to see voluntary change on the road after these meetings.