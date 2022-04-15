Reps Minority Caucus Rejoices with Nigerians at Easter

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has felicitated with Nigerians at Easter.

The caucus describes Easter as a pointer to the victory of life over death.

The lawmakers say Easter offers inexorable lessons in faith and hope of the imminent triumph of light over darkness, justice over injustice, peace over chaos and unity over division under a new leadership that truly cares for the people.

It notes that the sacrificial death and triumphant resurrection of Jesus Christ demonstrate the mercies of God in redeeming the sinful world, His love for mankind and readiness to bring solution to individual and collective challenges with trust in Him.

It tasks citizens to put aside all parochial differences and rekindle the virtues of love, forgiveness, piety, honesty, mutual respect, regard to rules as well as industry and resilience for which Nigerians are known all over the world.