Asiwaju Tinubu urges Christians to imbibe the example of Christ on Good Friday

Former Governor of Lagos State and the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged Christians across Nigeria and the world at large to imbibe Christ’s life of service, sacrifice and compassion as they mark Good Friday.

Tinubu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Aspirant, made the call in a statement to mark Good Friday in Lagos.

According to him, Good Friday is a precious opportunity to be thankful to God for His mercy and a time to reflect on ones belief in the Divine and what that means as one go about the conduct of daily lives

“This year has brought together the sacred days of two of the great Abrahamic religions and as Christians commemorate the sacrificial death of Christ, Muslims observe the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“In this, we are reminded that we Nigerians may be of different religions, yet we are of one family. We serve but one God,” he said

Tinubu said that given that each of the great faiths hold compassion, devotion, humility and peace among their pillars, there should be no room amongst them for those who might use religion to divide and sow discord among brothers and neighbours.

He said Nigerians must stand against those who sought to do injustice to another because of their religious creed, ethnicity, or place of origin.

He, advised Nigerians to live a life of compassion, love, and selflessness , which Jesus preached and lived, and for which He gave his innocent, blameless life.