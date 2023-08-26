ECOWAS says it is worried by the creeping hysteria that has overtaken reports which suggests that the regional body is beating the drums of war in Niger

The ECOWAS President, Alieu Touray who briefed Journalists in Abuja says ECOWAS is only interested in restoring constitutional order and not going to war

The coup in Niger has raised so much debate, especially with the resolution of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS to activate its standby force

This world press briefing is called by the President of the ECOWAS Commission to set the records straight on the regional body’s engagement in Niger

He assures the people of the Republic of Niger that their welfare remains a major concern for ECOWAS which is why there is this effort to restore civilian rule and political stability in the country

Mr Touray says all the actions of the Authority of Heads of State and Government, including resorting to the use of force, are instruments of the Ecowas security architecture

He defends the actions of the Authority, insisting that the regional body is tired of coups in the region

Worrying also is the resort by Niger military leaders to using foreign mercenaries, an action ECOWAS is firmly against.