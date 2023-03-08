The Ogun Chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has expressed concern over lack of enough tags for Party agents that will monitor the elections in the State.

The Chairman of the party, Yinka Ola-Williams made this known in Abeokuta while lamenting the hardship the party would be facing in monitoring the exercise across the State.

He said during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, more than 75 percent of the party agents were not allowed to represent the party at different polling units due to lack of agent tags.

While reacting to the allegation, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ogun State said Political parties submitted names of their agents to the Commission online and their tags were processed from the INEC headquarters in Abuja, adding that none of the political parties submitted complete names of their agents and that the fault is not from the Commission.

Meanwhile, The leader of the Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairers and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) in Ogun State, Kayode Showunmi has warned members of the body not to allow themselves to be used by some politicians who may want to cause breach of peace during the Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

He said the Presidential and National Assembly Elections went Peacefully in the state and he wants a similar situation to occur during the Saturday’s elections.

He also admonished his members to support the re-election of the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and all other candidates of the All Progressives Congress in order to achieve continuity and progress in the state.

The Chairman added that Ogun State has witnessed transformation in the area of Infrastructural development and in the transportation sector.