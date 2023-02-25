Governor of Ebonyi state David Umahi has raised concern over alleged suspected fake election observers in the state.

Addressing newsmen in Abakaliki, the state capital after a security meeting with heads of security agencies, the governor says that arrangements have been put in place for aerial surveillance during today’s election.

He said information available revealed that there are infiltration of fake election observers into the state and charged security agencies to ensure they deal with such situations decisively.

Governor Umahi said report about fake observers have been received and he believes every Observer should run their appointment through the police.

According to him, it was learned that a number of people have cloned the Observers accredited by INEC.

He noted that INEC will not accredit observers without running it through the state and through the police.

The governor said security agencies have been empowered and MUST stop to search any vehicle or person they deem fit or seen as suspicious and must demand proof of engagement and whereby such a person or vehicle refuses to comply, they must now ensure the proper thing is done.