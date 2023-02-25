Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, have cast their votes in Polling Unit 14, Egunrege, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun state in the presidential and National Assembly elections held across the country.

The vice president and his wife, are from Ikenne, in Egunrege, Ikenne Local Government Area.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at the polling unit as early as 7:15 a.m. while accreditation of voters and voting commenced at 8:35 a.m.

Mr Osinbajo and his wife arrived at the unit at 9:54 a.m., got successfully verified by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) at 9:58 a.m. and voted at 10 a.m.

The Vice President told journalists that he was impressed with the unit’s performance during the exercise.

He expressed hope that the unit’s orderly behavior would be replicated across the country.

The vice president described the election as peaceful, despite the fact that his voting center was relocated from Lagos to Ogun in 2021.

“This is my polling location. “The polling booth in Ojurege is very peaceful, and I hope this is the case throughout the state,” Mr Osinbajo said.

Meanwhile, At Poll 087 Unit, Ojudu Ward, Ikeja LGA, Lagos, voters received a sudden news that their polling booth has been changed just about three hours before voting closes.

Elsewhere, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly Mudashiru Obasa has expressed optimism about the outcome of the presidential elections in the country.

Obasa said this shortly after he cast his vote at polling unit 019 in Ward D area of Agege local government area.

Reacting to the late arrival of election materials to polling units in the area, Obasa says he is confident that all issues will be resolved and the electorates will still come out and exercise their civic duties.

He asked INEC to remain transparent in it’s operations and ensure that the exercise is free and fair.