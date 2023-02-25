Voting has commenced in some parts of Birnin Kebbi the Kebbi State capital while some Other units within the City are yet to commence.

Voting commenced two hours behind schedule. TVC News observed that the BVAS machine for the accreditation of voters are working well without any concern.

Other units where voting are yet to commence according to the INEC state office are being addressed though there are no indication on when the process will start with adhoc officials and Voting materials still to be seen including the unit of the State governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu despite the large turnout of voters.

The commissioner of Police, Kebbi State command, Ahmad Kontangora, earlier assured residents that voting will take place despite the delay in the arrival of inec officials in polling units across the state.

Mr Kontangora who was on a tour of polling units across the State capital, Birnin Kebbi, said he has received assurances from the Independent National Electoral Commissioner, Ahmad Mahmud, that the process will be seamless.

Accreditation and voting is on-going in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, South East of the country.

Accreditation and voting commenced at exactly 10: 22am at the at the Abakaliki Township Stadium polling unit 003, with BVAS.

Accreditation with BVAS by INEC ad-hoc staff was very smooth and fast.

Meanwhile, distribution of electoral materials to some other polling units in the state for today’s general election are still ongoing at various Registration Area Centres(RACs).

No fewer than 14, 600 voters are expected to vote in the RAC according to the INEC sources. The RAC has a total of 24 polling units.