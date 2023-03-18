Voting for the Governorship and State House of Assembly election has commenced in Dutse, the Jigawa state capital.

In polling unit 0024, mobile base Primary school, voting began as early as 8:05 am.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials arrived as early as 7:30 am to set up the polling booths.

Advertisement

Security agents such as the police and civil defense as well as an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps are on ground to monitor the process.

In Kaduna State restriction of vehicular movement is being enforced by a joint team of security operatives, only people on election duty are being permitted to move.

TVC News correspondent also visited a couple of poling unit in Kaduna North and Chikun local government area where voter turnout is said to be low. INEC officials and election materials arrived the polling units as early as 7:30 am but as at 10am, INEC staff are still waiting for people to come for accreditation in order to cast their ballot.

Advertisement