Hours after elections have been concluded in the thirteen local government areas in Ebonyi State, results are have not been uploaded to the INEC result viewing dashboard.

Accordingly to reports, angered by this development, The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ebonyi State, Mrs Onyeka Ugochi in company of some security chiefs stormed Collation Centres across the state this morning.

Meanwhile observers, Journalists and other stakeholders are waiting at the State Collation Centre in INEC Headquarters, Abakalika for any uodate or an upload from the two thousand nine hundred and two polling units across the state.