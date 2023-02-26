The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has assured Nigerians its Results Viewing Portal (IReV) remains well-secured.

A press statement issued on Sunday by Festus Okoye Esq, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee says that the current challenges experienced are not due to any intrusion or sabotage of its systems but technical hitches related to scaling up the IReV from a platform for managing off-season, State elections, to one for managing nationwide general elections.

The statement adds that it is not unusual for glitches to occur and be corrected in such situations.

The Commission said it is aware of challenges with the (IReV), Unlike in off-season elections where the portal was used, it has been relatively slow and unsteady.

The Commission expressed regrets in this setback, especially because of the importance of IReV in the results management process.

INEC said its technical team is working assiduously to solve all the outstanding problems.

The commission assured Nigerians that results from the Polling Units, copies of which were issued to political parties, are safe on both the BVAS and the IReV portal as these results cannot be tampered with and any discrepancy between them and the physical results used in collation will be thoroughly investigated and remediated, in line with Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022.

While appreciating the concerns of the public on the situation and welcoming suggestions from concerned Nigerians, the commission noted that it is important to avoid statements and actions that can heat up the polity at this time or promote disaffection towards the Commission.