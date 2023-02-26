Nigerians are currently waiting for election results as vote counting continues from the nation’s presidential and national assembly polls.

Voting continued in a few states and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will reschedule elections in some states.

INEC was expected to reconvene at 6pm today, Sunday to commence collation of results but was a bit delayed.

Despite the delay of commencement in some states and local governments, INEC said it was “generally satisfied” with the voting process.

Electorates have also commended the peaceful conduct of the process.

Earlier today, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC assured Nigerians its Results Viewing Portal (IReV) remains well-secured.

It stated this through a press statement issued by Festus Okoye Esq, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee who said that the current challenges experienced are not due to any intrusion or sabotage of its systems but technical hitches related to scaling up the IReV from a platform for managing off-season, State elections, to one for managing nationwide general elections.

Mr Okoye added that the commission’s technical team was working assiduously to solve all the outstanding problems.

Political tensions were high last week as Nigerians prepared to elect a new president and other parliamentarians with issues of cash crunch and fuel scarcity.