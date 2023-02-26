The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba monitored various polling units within the federal capital territory during the presidential and national assembly voting which took place on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Before visiting the polling units, he held a brief meeting with the chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu.

The Inspector General of Police commended the 2023 general election process rating it as one of the best he has experienced.

Speaking to journalists at the 037 polling unit live Camp, the IGP acknowledged the feedback from his meeting with the INEC Chairman and observation at the various polling units visited indicates that everything is under control.

Mr Alkali Baba said his visit to the INEC Chairman in the International Conference Center which is also going to serve as the National Coalition Center shows there is high level of preparedness.

He also said he is satisfied with the responses and information they are getting from the

field real time.

The IGP further noted that command Monitoring Center has been effective as it helps them have real-time knowledge of occurring situations adding that the blast in Maiduguri did not affect the election.

Although, the IGP acknowledged that the election has gotten to the critical stage, which involves result collation, he is very optimistic that the voters have been very encouraging.