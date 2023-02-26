The Senatorial Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano South, AbdulRahman Kawu Sumaila has alleged plots by some political thugs to disrupt the collation of results in the state by attacking INEC facilities.

He made the allegation while reacting to an attack by miscreants on a collation centre at Takai Local Government, resulting in the death of one person and injury to election officials.

Addressing newsmen at the NUJ Press Center in Kano, Kawu Sumaila claimed that thugs shot one of his supporters with a gun, injured another, and arrested ten of them with guns.

According to Kawu Sumaila, he had earlier informed the security about the planned attack to Takai but no action was taken, calling on them to address the problem as a matter of urgency.

“The plan is deliberate because they are losing in every part of the region, we don’t know what they are planning. But all we know is they don’t want the collation to go peacefully.”

Attempts to obtain a response from the APC are futile because the Secretary General of the party’s state chapter, Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, spokesman for the Kano police command, confirmed the incident in Takai and stated that efforts are being made to ensure the peaceful collation of election results throughout the state.