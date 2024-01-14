Six people have been arrested on suspicion of a plot to disrupt the London Stock Exchange.

The Met Police said information suggested activists from the Palestine Action group were intending to target the exchange on Monday,

The force said it was believed those involved were planning to cause damage and “lock on” in an effort to stop the building opening for trading.

Arrests were made in London, Liverpool and Brighton on Sunday.

All six people are currently in custody.

The Met said the arrests were prompted by information shared by the Daily Express.

Det Supt Sian Thomas said: “These are significant arrests. We believe this group was ready to carry out a disruptive and damaging stunt which could have had serious implications had it been carried out successfully.

“I’m grateful to the Express for their willingness to provide the information gleaned from their own investigation. It was instrumental in helping us intervene successfully.

“Having only been provided with the material on Friday afternoon we had limited time to act.”