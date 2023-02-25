Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a hitch-free presidential and the National Assembly election.

Obasanjo arrived at his polling unit Ward 11, unit 22, Olusomi compound in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital at 10:27 am with heavy security personnel to cast his ballot.

The former president who spoke to newsmen shortly after casting his vote state said he was satisfied with the process.

He added that the BVAS machines were functioning well and the conduct was free, fair and credible.

Obasanjo also commended INEC on the improvement in the voting process saying that he was asked to remove his glasses for proper checking before voting.

Meanwhile, the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun lamented that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not provide enough cards for the agents of the APC for identification.

The governor, who spoke to newsmen immediately after casting his vote at ward 3, unit 2, Osanyin, Iperu in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, noted that, though there were little hitches, the process was successful.

He however noted that the issues had been resolved even as he expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the election so far.

Abiodun expressed satisfaction on the turnout of voters, saying it was impressive.

Meanwhile, former governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun had struggled to locate his polling unit at Ward 6, Abeokuta South as his name could not be found in unit 15 but later found his name in unit 8 in Ita-Gbangba where he performed his franchise.

Amosun’s aides had earlier arrived at the venue to sort the name of their principal and the actual unit where he would cast his vote but couldn’t locate his name.

There was a delay for hours at the polling unit due to network problems with the BVAS machine which almost prevented the voters, including the former governor and his wife who queued under the scorching sun from voting.

Speaking to Journalists after casting his vote, Amosun noted that the BVAS at his polling unit delayed the process due poor network.