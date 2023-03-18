Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has casted his vote in Madagali ward.

Speaking shortly after the exercise, he advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Aishatu Binani to accept defeat in advance.

The governor is optimistic that the election will favour PDP.

Earlier, the APC candidate, Aishatu Binani exercised her franchise in Yola where she also lauded the process.

She believes she will win the election.

15 political parties candidates are jostling for the office of numbers one citizen of Adamawa State.

“INEC needs to move away from the past and adhere strictly to the guidelines and what is contained in the constitution by simultaneously transmitting the result this time and also collating manual.

“This is an opportunity for INEC to redeem their image by doing what is expected of them.

“So far, I have not received any serious report across the state,” he added.