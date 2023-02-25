The Kebbi State Police Command says it has put in place all necessary measures to ensure that the Presidential and National Assembly Elections go smoothly without any Security breaches.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Kontagora to TVC News in Birnin Kebbi .

Advertisement

Mr Kotangora added that the command has deployed over 5000 Officers and Men from all Security Agencies across the State.

He added that identified hotspots bordering Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara States have seen Security Operations and enhanced presence of Security forces.

Mr Kontangora assured all residents of the State of adequate Security as they come out to exercise their franchise.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of police has ordered strict enforcement of the Restriction of a human and vehicular movement into and within

Kaduna State.

The administrative secretary of INEC has also confirmed that election materials have been sent to all the 23 local government areas of the state.

The Kaduna state commissioner of police, Babaji Sunday also warned that officers will not tolerate persons or actions that may compromise the election or cause unrest.

Advertisement

Although, Kaduna has been identified as one of the flashpoints in today’s election, INEC says election will hold in all polling units in the 23 local government areas of the state.

INEC has also set up a situation room to monitor the election in all the polling units.

The commissioner says there are about 300 extra BVA machines and roving technicians in case of technical glitches at polling stations.