The Lagos state parks and garages has reacted to the uproar about the letter they sent to the independent national electoral commission, INEC on the logistics of sensitive and non sensitive materials that will be used for the 2023 general election.

The Lagos State Park and garages assured INEC of smooth transportation of election materials as they have been doing before when they were formally NURTW

Reacting to the statement , the management of the parks says the harmonious relationship between the electoral body and NURTW has aided successful distribution of electoral materials over the years.

But since the operation of NURTW no longer exist in the state, and that the mantle and responsibility of coordinating the activities of road transport workers has been saddled with the responsibility of the Lagos state parks and garages.

Addressing journalists, State Secretary, Lagos State Parks and Garages, Olayiwola Azeez said the reason for their letter to INEC is to ensure that the distribution of electoral materials for this year’s general election in Lagos state does not suffer any setback.

He added that apart from the name change from NURTW to Lagos State Parks and garages in the states, LASPG is still in total control of all commercial road transports day-to-day activities in the state.