President Buhari assures of smooth transition in 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has again reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensure a peaceful and credible elections in 2023.

The President also said the government is working to make the business environment conducive for foreign investors to thrive.

President Buhari stated this during his state visit to Portugal where he met with the Nigerian community in Lisbon.

This is the first time in more than 20 years the Nigeria community in Lisbon will come face -to-face with the leader of their country.

He explained how his administration has fared in running the affairs of the country and asked for greater support from Nigerians in the Diaspora .

The President also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to advancing democracy and its institutions.

He claims that the Independent National Electoral Commission has been given the authority to conduct an election that is free, fair, and credible in 2023.

The meeting coordinated by the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission is an opportunity for potential investors to partner with the government and contribute to the economic growth and development of the country.

There are currently 3000 Nigerians living in Portugal, they hope President Buhari’s visit will pile pressure on the Portuguese government to consider the release of 13 Nigerians imprisoned unjustly and reunite them with their families.