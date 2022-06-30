NULGE renews call on States to pass autonomy bill

The Local Government Employees Union has renewed its call on States to act in the interest of the nation’s unity and pass the Local Government Autonomy Bill.

The National Union of Local Government Employees made the call ahead of its advocacy visits to the State Houses of Assembly.

The local government autonomy bill is one of the proposed amendments in the ongoing alteration to the 1999 Constitution.

The bill was transmitted to state parliaments after passage by the National Assembly.

While it enjoyed the support of President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly in the last attempt, the bill failed at the States as many Governors rose against it.

The Union is working against a repeat of that scenario.While it is happy that Kogi and Abia states have blazed the trail by passing the bill, it called on the other 34 states to follow suit.

The protracted ASUU strike is also of concern to the Union as it called on both parties to save the nation’s youths, and by extension the country, from destruction

The Union stated that it will only support anyone with a clear vision for Local Government Autonomy in the 2023 general election.

It also disagree with the call that citizens bear arms to protect themselves from bandits.