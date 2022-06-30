Again, Mompha’s absence stalls N6bn fraud trial

The Absence of social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha (alias Mompha), again, on Thursday, stalled his alleged N6billion money laundering trial before an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has in January 2022, charged Mompha and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd., on eight counts of allegedly laundering six billion Naira.

Last week, Justice Mojisola Dada issued a bench warrant for his arrest following his absence in court.

The court also revoked the bail it earlier granted the defendant.

The social media celebrity was equally absent in court on June 16.

On June 10, the EFCC accused him of flouting the court’s order by travelling to Dubai with a new international passport.

On Thursday, EFCC counsel, Samuel Daji, told the court that the commission was still in the process of re-arresting Mompha and he asked the court to adjourn the case.

“My lord, we are still making frank efforts to re-arrest the defendant wherever and whenever he is found.

“We humbly ask for another date from the court,” he said.

Defence counsel, Kolawole Salami, also prayed the court for an extension of time to bring the defendant to court.

“My lord, we are working with the prosecution to make sure that the defendant is brought back to court.

“We confirm with the prosecution and also plead for another date,” he said.

Justice Dada adjourned the case until Sept. 21 for further report.

The charges against Mustapha include alleged conspiracy to launder money obtained through unlawful activities, and laundering of money obtained through unlawful activities.

The other allegations include retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, use of property derived from an unlawful act, possession of a document containing false pretences, and failure to disclose assets.