With 7 days to the general elections, The INEC in Niger state says all is ready to for the smooth conduct of elections as sensitive materials have been distributed to local governments.

Elections however will not hold in 10 polling units spread across 5 local government areas due to insecurity.

The resident electoral commissioner disclosed this in a meeting between the commission and relevant stakeholders.

The forthcoming general election is coming at a period where security is still a major concern in some local governments areas in Niger

10 polling units were cancelled in 5 local government councils due to security concerns they are Shiroro, Rafi, Mariga, Munya, Rijau and Magama.

But plans are completed for a smooth conduct of elections in the 4,950 polling units across 25 local government councils .

A total of Two million, six hundred and ninety eight thousand, three hundred and thirty four voters were registered for the elections.

Out of the 479 candidates contesting for various elective position, there are only 25 females .

The commission asserted that elections are also scheduled to hold in some IDP camps where insecurity has displaced electorates.

The commission said it has a specific mission to ensure no one is disenfranchised.

Logistics issues are still a worry as cash is still needed to pay ad-hoc staff who might need money to move to their respective polling units where bank transfers not be efficient.

A total of 21,038 adhoc staff were trained for the assignment and 5,305 BVAS machines have been assigned to be used in 4,940 polling units .

In case of any technical challenge an additional 308 has been reserved as back up.