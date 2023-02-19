A meeting between the APC National Working Committee and the APC governors is currently underway.

The meeting which had in attendance 10 governors and two deputy governors, is unconnected to the recent developments in the polity, especially the naira policy redesign which has generated banter from state governors and the president.

Giving his remarks, National chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu says the meeting became necessary given the recent developments in the APC that needs to be cleared and addressed urgently