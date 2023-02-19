Not fewer than six persons were reportedly killed when some gunmen attacked 3-3 Police Divisional Headquarters, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This comes less than 24 hours after an attack at Ukpo and Ogidi where three policemen were killed.

It was gathered that five of the suspects and a police officer were those that died in the attack that occurred Early hour of Sunday.

A source in the area said the rampaging gunmen started shooting indiscriminately as they approached the entrance of the station but were engaged and resisted by officers attached to the station.

The source said an office in the police facility was partially burnt by the petrol bomb thrown into the station by the gunmen.

Details of the casualty figures were still sketchy at press time as some sources said six people died while another said about eight died in the attack.

The source said, “In the early hours of Sunday, residents at the 3-3 Layout of Onitsha were awakened from sleep by exchange of gunshots as armed men stormed the Divisional Police Station, Nkwelle Ezunaka located at the 3-3 junction

The police station shares a fence wall with the Federal Government Girls College and it is opposite a commercial bank and near the St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Onitsha. It is a boundary location.

Even the parishioners at the Ebenezer Anglican Church located near the area and parishioners at the St. Theresa’s Catholic opposite the police station ran away from their respective morning mass service.”

He said a tricycle operator, who instead of running away chose to peep, was hit by a bullet on his neck and died, adding that a popular barber called “small” who was also taking a peep was gunned down.

Confirming the incident, the state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the area has been cordoned off by the police as of 8:52 am.

He said the attacked was foiled by it’s operative, neutralized six of the hoodlums, recovers two Ak47 rifles, one Toyota Sienna vehicle with Reg No Abuja ABC 848 EQ, charms and other incriminating items.

He said the outlawed came in their numbers with two SUV vehicles and one Toyota Sienna, armed with guns, IEDs and petrol bombs, started shooting indiscriminately to gain entrance to the station and were fiercely engaged and resisted by the Divisional Police Officer and his men in a long gun battle before the prompt reinforcement team, made up of the Military and PMF Operatives arrived the scene.

During the gun duel, unfortunately, one police operative attached to the station was fatally wounded and an office in the facility was partially affected by the petrol bomb the Insurgents threw inside the station. Also, one patrol vehicle parked in front of the station was set ablaze by the gunmen.

While some of the bandits escaped with gun shots injuries, said the situation is under control and the incident is still being assessed.

DSP Ikenga noted that Joint operations are still ongoing to track down the fleeing insurgents and further development shall be communicated, please.

Gunmen attack police station in Anambra, kill 3 officers

The Police command in Anambra state says gunmen attacked its station in Ogidi, Idemili north LGA, earlier today.

According to police spokesperson in Anambra, Ikenga Tochukwu, the gunmen attacked the station and killed three police officers in the process.

He said the hoodlums started shooting sporadically on approaching the area command and threw explosive devices and petrol bombs, gaining entrance into the police facility.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that police stations have been attacked in the state. Last December, gunmen attacked the police divisional headquarters in the Ihiala area of the state with explosives.

