Gunmen have attacked a Police Station in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing three police officers.The Anambra State Police Command Spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga who revealed this, said the incident happened early hour of Saturday.

He stated in a press release that the gunmen arrived in their numbers and shot sporadically, gaining access into the police facility while using improvised bombs to attack buildings.

Advertisement

DSP Ikenga said the incident is being accessed and Police Command has reinforced security in the Idemili North area of the State, following the attack.

There have been numerous attacks in Anambra State recently, including on Thursday by gunmen, on the staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, who were on training in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area.

There was also the abduction of 15 corps members in Ihiala, who were later rescued.