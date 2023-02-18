The All Progressives Congress, the APC in Edo state has reacted to the state government statement accusing the former Governor Adams Oshiomhole of orchestrating a protest of the new naira policy across Benin City.

The chairman of the party David Morse said at a press briefing in Benin City that the situation is the people’s rejection of the CBN over its redesigned naira note policy.

Mass protests erupted on Wednesday over the non-availability of new naira notes in Benin City which claimed the life of a young man while several Commercial Bank facilities came under attack by irate mobs.

This situation did not go down well with the Edo state government.

The commissioner for communication and orientation Chris Nehikhare joined by the special advisor to the governor on media project Cruso Osagie accused the former Governor Adams Oshiomhole of deliberately instigating the protests.

He said Adams Oshiomhole to account for his movement in the last few days especially in Benin City.

Mr Nehikhare alleged that Oshiomhole deliberately instigated the protests of the people,

Mr Osagie advised Edo citizens to be careful not to be used as instruments for destruction especially now that the CBN’s naira redesigned policy is causing so much tension in the country particularly as it has become difficult to get cash.

But the State APC chairman denied the allegation which he described as baseless and instead accused the Edo state government of always crying wolf to save their face.

“Edo people know that the frustrated faction of the PDP whose days are numbered in the state, it’s just normally for the protest.

“Coming days after he boasted that he has held high level talk with CBN officials and that banks in Edo state will soon be flowing in billions of naira new notes, the protesters were obviously disappointed.

“Matters were compounded where the land of the government stands on the Supreme Court case.

The APC Chairman alleged that the Governor, Godwin Obaseki has gathered several POS operators who are his cronies and some bank officials with a directive that more monies be allotted these operators for onward transmission by taking sides with CBN on this anti-people policy.”

Normalcy has returned to Benin city as security operatives have been drafted to strategic places to ensure peace in the city.