President Muhammadu Buhari has apologised to Nigerians over the untold hardship caused by the now unpopular monetary policy of Godwin Emefiele led Central Bank of Nigeria .

The president said this while urging citizens to vote for the all progressives congress governorship candidate in Kaduna state.

Buhari, who spoke in a viral video in Hausa said the naira redesign policy was never meant to cause untold hardship to Nigerians.

He said; “First of all, I want to once again thank you for the confidence you have in me by electing me president on the platform of our party, the APC.

“I apologise to you for the hardship caused by the change of the Naira. It was done to boost the economy of the country, not to cause hardship to anybody.

“Kaduna is home to me, therefore, I urge you to vote for Senator Uba Sani and all our APC candidates for the state assembly.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform you that Uba Sani is our candidate for the governorship election in Kaduna state. I am begging you to vote for him and all APC candidates for the House of Assembly to help him work.

“Uba is a leading member of this journey. We worked together in the senate and he demonstrated capacity and competence. He will perform better than expected.

Following the ruling of the Supreme Court on Friday that the old naira notes, 200, 500, 1000 remain legal tenders until December 31st, it is unclear how soon the old naira notes will be made available into circulation and the restriction to cash deposits in the bank will be lifted.