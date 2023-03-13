The Nigeria Labour Congress has given a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government to ensure naira notes are adequately in circulation.

It also issued a ‘stay at home’ order to workers across the country.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Pensioners has called on the Federal government to cushion the effect of naira scarcity on its members.

The union said many families, including those of its members, have been thrown into a state of hunger and hopelessness.

This is because they couldn’t access cash in their various banks to meet up with their basic necessities and responsibilities.

NUP believes its members, who have become beggars, are the worse hit by government’s latest cashless policy.

It therefore appealed to the Federal Government to lessen the burden on the Senior Citizens by taking some temporary measures of paying the pensions of the pensioners in cash as well as accord the pensioners priority and preferential treatment at their banks, ATM and PoS paying points.

This is to avoid the endless long queues experienced at banks daily.

It advised that pensioners be identified and singled out the Senior Citizens at every pay point and have them attended to immediately to avoid the incident of collapses of older persons at queue points as being experienced currently.

It further suggested that the Federal Government could urgently work out any palliative measures for its members, who are fragile and have become endangered species in order to ameliorate their living conditions.