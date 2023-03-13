The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been urged to work tirelessly towards addressing the country’s challenges, as soon as he gets into office.

Financial Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, FCT branch, Yomi Fatimehin, who made the appeal, also wants the president-elect to implement the positive changes he made in Lagos state, in terms of revenue generation and development.

The just concluded Presidential election held in the country saw Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu emerge President-elect.

Ahead of his inauguration in May, an executive member of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Abuja chapter says his track records and achievements as governor of Lagos state shows he is the right man for the job.

He however seeks that the president-elect works towards ensuring that key legislative positions are occupied by Christians for the purpose of inclusiveness.

Financial Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, FCT branch, Yomi Fatimehin said by conceding the senate presidency and the speaker to the Christian community so that they will have a sense of belonging in his government.

“The election has been fought and won, Asiwaju must be magnanimous enough to ensure that the Christian, Muslim community and Pagan see him as the president of the nation.

The clery also advised that critical sectors of the economy be included to effect the kind of change at this time.

He also seeks that young people who make up the bulk of the country’s population be actively engaged in the governance as well as national growth and development process.

Church leaders were on their part advised to avoid partisan politics and refrain from acting in ways that portray them as being anti-government.

Ahead of the forth gubernatorial polls, the clergy seeks that security agencies be on top their game to prevent violence and allow for peaceful, free and fair polls.