Five former Memphis police officers charged with murder over the death of Tyre Nicoles have pleaded not guilty in the first court appearance.

The officers were involved in the arrest of Mr Nicoles’ on the 7th of January, they were fired after an internal investigation by the Memphis Police Department.

They pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

The judge, James Jones asked for patience as lawyers built their cases.

Members of Tyre Nicoles’ family were in court with their lawyer Ben Crump and his mother told journalists she will attend every court date until her family gets Justice for their son.

Mr Nicoles’ death sparked protest against police brutality in the United States and the human rights organisations are also clamouring for justice and stronger laws.

The Nichols case is the latest to prompt nationwide protests and renew an intense public discussion about police brutality. Nichols, 29, was Black. All five officers charged in his death also are Black.

Nichols was stopped by police for an alleged traffic violation and was pulled out of his car by officers who used profanity, with at least one brandishing a gun. An officer hit Nichols with a stun gun, but Nichols ran away toward his nearby home, according to video footage released by the city.