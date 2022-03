Suspended DCP Abba Kyari and 4 others Police Officers have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in Cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms and unlawfully tampering with 21.25kg worth of Cocaine.

The 6th and 7th defendants pleaded guilty to the charge.

DCP Abba Kyari and the 6 Co-accused are standing trial on an 8 Count charge preferred against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.