 No Leadership Change in APC CECPC, its Fake News – Secretary

The APC CECPC has described as sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The media report is fake news and should be disregarded by all sundry.

The party according to Statement by its CECPC Secretary, Senator James Akpanudohedehe, is a progressive political party guided by rules and its Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media.

The party urged its teeming supporters, members and indeed the general public to remain calm and support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC to conduct a rancour-free and credible National Convention deserving of its status as a progressive Party.