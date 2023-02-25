Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu says this is the third in the sequence in which technology is being used by Nigerians to elect new leaders who will pilot the affairs of the Nation in the next four years.

According to him, the voting process has been the most efficient, the most seamless and believes it is the same all over the country.

Advertisement

He added that Nigeria in terms of elections, has found the answer to vote rigging,

buying and impersonation.

Mr Shehu stated that at the moment, his principal is in the “Exit” mode, ready to vacate office, come May 29 which is significant to the country and, West Africa and the world at large.

“The Country has struggled with past leaders leaving when their time is over, they don’t want to go.

Advertisement

“For the first time, we have a president who has done his two terms and he’s saying, he will do good election and go home, so we’re getting

there”.

Mr Shehu noted that this is the best election the country has ever witnessed without any form of interference.