The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Sunday announced the postponement of collation of results for the presidential election to 11am, Monday, February 27, 2023.

This is as it also announced election results for Ekiti State.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ekiti, Ayobami Salami reeled out the results at the 2023 presidential election collation centre at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

He said Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 210,494 votes followed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 89,554 votes.

Peter Obi of Labour Party polled 11,397 while the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria’s People Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso polled 264 votes.

INEC National Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu said the commission expects the results of the other 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory and moved the national collation to 11am on Monday.